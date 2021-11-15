SZA Addresses Astroworld Tragedy After Fan Passes Out at Her Concert

SZA is speaking out about the mass casualty incident that took place at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld concert.

On Saturday (November 6), it was confirmed that eight people had died and hundreds were injured after the audience surged towards the stage during the 30-year-old rapper’s performance the night before, leading to a stampede in the crowd due to the mass panic.

SZA, who was one of the artists performing at Astroworld, discussed the tragedy during her show in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday night (November 11) after she stopped the concert to check on an unresponsive fan.

“Yes, I have played concerts where people have passed out before,” the Ctrl performer began.

“And it’s like, somebody said, ‘People pass out all the time, blah, blah, blah.’ But people don’t die at concerts all the time,” she continued. “None of us should ever, like don’t ever forget that.”

SZA also said that what happened at Astroworld would have a broader impact on the music industry and concerts, as well as influencing how she would be handling shows moving forward.

“Some things end up shifting and shaping the way you do s–t forever. And that’s a good thing,” she added.

In another clip, SZA is seen pointing out a fan who was seemingly unconscious.

“This person is literally flat out, like passed the f–k out, flat on the ground, non-responsive,” the singer said. “And it’s important that we just make sure that they’re okay.”

“Where the f–k is the medic?” she added.

It was confirmed last week that a ninth person had sadly passed away in the aftermath at the festival.

Travis recently called out reports that were blaming him for the incident.