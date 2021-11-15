Taylor Swift Co-Stars with Miles Teller in 'I Bet You Think About Me' Music Video (Directed By Blake Lively) - Watch Now!

The music video for Taylor Swift‘s “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” just debuted and – surprise! – it co-stars Miles Teller and his real-life wife Keleigh!

The video was directed by Blake Lively, who also received a writing credit on the video as well.

In the video, Miles‘ character is getting married but appears to be haunted by the thought of Taylor‘s character, dressed all in red.

“We wanted this song to be like a comedic, tongue-in-cheek, funny, not caring what anyone thinks about you sort of breakup song because there are a lot of different types of heartbreak songs on Red — some of them are very sincere, some of them very stoic and heartbreaking and sad — we wanted this to be the moment where you’re like, ‘I don’t care about anything,’” Taylor explained about the meaning of this song.

This is a special moment for Blake as it’s her directorial debut!