The Weeknd & Post Malone Release Bloody Video for New Collab 'One Right Now' - Watch Now!

The Weeknd and Post Malone‘s new music video is out now!

Earlier this month, the two entertainers teamed up for the first time ever for the new collab “One Right Now.”

On Monday (November 15), Post and The Weeknd released the bloody music video to go along with the song.

Click inside to watch the video!

“You said you loved me but I don’t carе / That I broke my hand on the same one that you told me that it f–ked ya up (That it f–ked you up)” The Weeknd and Post sing together on the track. “You think it’s so easy f–king with my feelings (Feelings) / I got one comin’ over and one right now, one right now (Yeah, yeah, yeah).”

The Weeknd‘s song with Post isn’t the only collab he’s released lately. A few days ago, The Weeknd and Rosalia dropped their Spanish-language song “La Fama.” You can watch the music video here!