Top Stories
Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Hulu Renews Fan Favorite TV Show for Season 2!

Hulu Renews Fan Favorite TV Show for Season 2!

Mon, 15 November 2021 at 12:21 pm

Venus Williams Brings Back Her Iconic Beaded Hair For 'King Richard' Premiere

Venus Williams Brings Back Her Iconic Beaded Hair For 'King Richard' Premiere

Venus Williams shines on the red carpet in a silver dress for the premiere of King Richard during the 2021 AFI Fest Closing Night at TCL Chinese Theatre on Sunday (November 14) in Hollywood.

The 41-year-old tennis star, who wore her hair in clear beads for the first time in quite a while, joined her younger sister, Serena Williams, for the movie’s premiere.

King Richard tells the tale of their younger years as they rose to court stardom with the aid of their father, Richard.

According to star Will Smith, who also produced the movie, Venus and Serena were both a little hesitant about the film at first.

“They were a little uncertain at first, you know, so, we met and we talked about everything, all of the aspects of their life,” Will shared with Access Hollywood.

However, the sisters loved “the screenplay so that was a good thing. They said they would executive produce the project but they would wait until they saw the film before they put their name on it.”

King Richard opens in theaters on Friday, November 19.

FYI: Venus wore a Bach Mai dress.

Click inside to see 40+ pictures of Venus Williams at the King Richard premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 01
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 02
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 03
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 04
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 05
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 06
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 07
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 08
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 09
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 10
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 11
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 12
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 13
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 14
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 15
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 16
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 17
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 18
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 19
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 20
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 21
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 22
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 23
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 24
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 25
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 26
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 27
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 28
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 29
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 30
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 31
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 32
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 33
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 34
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 35
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 36
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 37
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 38
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 39
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 40
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 41
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 42
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 43
venus wms king richard premiere beaded hair 44

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Venus Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images