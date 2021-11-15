Venus Williams Brings Back Her Iconic Beaded Hair For 'King Richard' Premiere

Venus Williams shines on the red carpet in a silver dress for the premiere of King Richard during the 2021 AFI Fest Closing Night at TCL Chinese Theatre on Sunday (November 14) in Hollywood.

The 41-year-old tennis star, who wore her hair in clear beads for the first time in quite a while, joined her younger sister, Serena Williams, for the movie’s premiere.

King Richard tells the tale of their younger years as they rose to court stardom with the aid of their father, Richard.

According to star Will Smith, who also produced the movie, Venus and Serena were both a little hesitant about the film at first.

“They were a little uncertain at first, you know, so, we met and we talked about everything, all of the aspects of their life,” Will shared with Access Hollywood.

However, the sisters loved “the screenplay so that was a good thing. They said they would executive produce the project but they would wait until they saw the film before they put their name on it.”

King Richard opens in theaters on Friday, November 19.

