Who Went Home on 'Dancing with the Stars' 2021? Spoilers for Semi-Finals Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars.

It’s the semi-finals on season 30 of DWTS!

The six remaining couples all performed two dances for the judges on Monday night (November 15) in hopes to make it into the finale.

At the end of the night, two stars were eliminated, sending four couples into the DWTS finals, which will air on next Monday, November 22.

Click inside to find out who was sent home…

The bottom three contestants were Melora Hardin, Amanda Kloots, and Suni Lee.

The star with the lowest combined judges scores and audience was…

Melora and her partner Artem Chigvintsev.

The judges then had to vote to either save either Suni or Amanda.

The judges sent home…

Suni and partner Sasha Farber.

The judges unanimously voted to save Amanda.