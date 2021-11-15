Will Smith Had His Family's Support at the 'King Richard' Premiere

Will Smith had the support of his family on his big night!

The 53-year-old actor was joined by wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their kids Jaden and Willow Smith at the King Richard premiere on Sunday evening (November 14) held during the 2021 AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Fellow King Richard stars at the premiere included Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Layla Crawford, Mikayla Bartholomew, and Danielle Lawson.

The new biopic is about Venus and Serena Williams, from the perspective of their dad Richard (Smith).

King Richard will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on November 19. You can watch the latest trailer here!

FYI: Saniyya is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress. Demi is wearing a Chanel dress.

