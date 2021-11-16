Top Stories
Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Hulu Renews Fan Favorite TV Show for Season 2!

Hulu Renews Fan Favorite TV Show for Season 2!

Tue, 16 November 2021 at 1:39 am

Kaia Gerber & Mom Cindy Crawford Arrive in Style for InStyle Awards 2021

Kaia Gerber & Mom Cindy Crawford Arrive in Style for InStyle Awards 2021

Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford are stepping out in style!

The mother-daughter-duo posed together on the red carpet while arriving at the 2021 InStyle Awards held on Monday evening (November 15) at The Getty Center in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaia Gerber

Other stars in attendance included Miranda Kerr, Queer Eye‘s Tan France, model Lori Harvey, stylist/designer Rachel Zoe, and designer Christian Siriano.

FYI: Kaia is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress. Cindy is wearing a Missoni dress. Miranda is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress and Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry. Lori is wearing a Michael Kors dress.

Click through the gallery for 25+ photos Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and the other stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 01
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 02
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 03
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 04
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 05
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 06
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 07
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 08
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 09
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 10
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 11
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 12
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 13
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 14
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 15
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 16
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 17
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 18
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 19
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 20
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 21
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 22
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 23
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 24
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 25
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 26
kaia gerber cindy crawford step out for instyle awards 27

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Christian Siriano, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Lori Harvey, Miranda Kerr, Rachel Zoe, Tan France

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images