Kaia Gerber & Mom Cindy Crawford Arrive in Style for InStyle Awards 2021

Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford are stepping out in style!

The mother-daughter-duo posed together on the red carpet while arriving at the 2021 InStyle Awards held on Monday evening (November 15) at The Getty Center in Los Angeles.

Other stars in attendance included Miranda Kerr, Queer Eye‘s Tan France, model Lori Harvey, stylist/designer Rachel Zoe, and designer Christian Siriano.

FYI: Kaia is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress. Cindy is wearing a Missoni dress. Miranda is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress and Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry. Lori is wearing a Michael Kors dress.

