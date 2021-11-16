Reese Witherspoon & Nicole Kidman Go Glam for InStyle Awards 2021

The stars are hitting the red carpet!

Oscar winners Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman stepped out for the 2021 InStyle Awards held on Monday evening (November 15) at The Getty Center in Los Angeles.

For the event, Reese, 45, donned a shimmering, navy dress while Nicole, 54, wore a metallic purple dress.

Also in attendance was Nicole and Reese‘s Big Little Lies co-star Zoe Kravitz, along Nicole‘s Nine Perfect Strangers co-stars Melissa McCarthy and Regina Hall.

Tessa Thompson also stepped out for the event in a super chic black gown.

FYI: Reese is wearing a Michael Kors dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Nicole is wearing an Armani Prive dress. Tessa is wearing a Christian Siriano dress and Grace Lee jewelry.

Click through the gallery for 20+ photos of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and the other stars at the event…