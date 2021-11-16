Top Stories
Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Hulu Renews Fan Favorite TV Show for Season 2!

Hulu Renews Fan Favorite TV Show for Season 2!

Tue, 16 November 2021 at 12:12 am

Reese Witherspoon & Nicole Kidman Go Glam for InStyle Awards 2021

Reese Witherspoon & Nicole Kidman Go Glam for InStyle Awards 2021

The stars are hitting the red carpet!

Oscar winners Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman stepped out for the 2021 InStyle Awards held on Monday evening (November 15) at The Getty Center in Los Angeles.

For the event, Reese, 45, donned a shimmering, navy dress while Nicole, 54, wore a metallic purple dress.

Also in attendance was Nicole and Reese‘s Big Little Lies co-star Zoe Kravitz, along Nicole‘s Nine Perfect Strangers co-stars Melissa McCarthy and Regina Hall.

Tessa Thompson also stepped out for the event in a super chic black gown.

FYI: Reese is wearing a Michael Kors dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Nicole is wearing an Armani Prive dress. Tessa is wearing a Christian Siriano dress and Grace Lee jewelry.

Click through the gallery for 20+ photos of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and the other stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 01
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 02
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 03
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 04
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 05
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 06
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 07
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 08
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 09
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 10
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 11
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 12
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 13
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 14
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 15
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 16
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 17
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 18
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 19
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 20
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 21
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 22
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 23
reese witherspoon nicole kidman go glam for instyle awards 24

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Melissa McCarthy, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Regina Hall, Tessa Thompson, Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images