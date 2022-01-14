Alison Brie Will Star With John Cena in Action Movie 'Freelance'

Alison Brie will be starring opposite John Cena in Freelance.

It was revealed today that the 39-year-old actress has joined the upcoming action flick, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Written by Jacob Lentz, Freelance centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator.

Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the dictator, escape to the jungle where they must survive the military chasing them, animals hunting them and each other.

Alison will play the journalist in the flick, which will start production in Colombia this month.

Last year, Alison worked with husband Dave Franco on a brand new project. Get more details here!