Avril Lavigne Drops New Track 'Love It When You Hate Me' From Upcoming Album 'Love Sux' - Listen Now!

Avril Lavigne is taking over 2022 already with brand new music!

The 37-year-old musician not only dropped the title and release date of her new album, she also shared a brand new song with fans called “Love It When You Hate Me”.

Avril teamed up with Blackbear for the track, which is featured on Love Sux, the album that will drop on February 25.

“We went for a different approach musically and stylistically,” Avril previously told EW of the track. “I’m a huge blackbear fan, and so we had reached out to him.”

She added that they actually haven’t even met yet!

“I sent him the song and he recorded his part and really took it to the next level. His lyrics are so genius,” Avril says. “It’s actually really cool to write a song and send it to another artist and then he wrote his part and it was like summing up what I said but a different take on it and from a guy’s perspective. I just thought he was genius, lyrically.”

Love Sux Tracklist

1 – Cannonball

2 – Bois Lie (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

3 – Bite Me

4 – Love It When You Hate Me (feat. blackbear)

5 – Love Sux

6 – Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending

7 – Avalanche

8 – Déjà Vu

9 – F.U.

10 – All I Wanted (feat. Mark Hoppus)

11 – Dare to Love Me

12 – Break of a Heartache