Top Stories
Highest Paid Musicians of 2021 Revealed &amp; The #1 Act Made $590 Million - See the Top 10 Ranking!

Highest Paid Musicians of 2021 Revealed & The #1 Act Made $590 Million - See the Top 10 Ranking!

Kanye West Explains Why He Bought House Across from Ex Kim Kardashian, Source Responds to His Claim

Kanye West Explains Why He Bought House Across from Ex Kim Kardashian, Source Responds to His Claim

Tiffany Haddish Was Arrested on Early Friday Morning

Tiffany Haddish Was Arrested on Early Friday Morning

Joe Jonas Teases Potential New DNCE Music - Listen Now!

Joe Jonas Teases Potential New DNCE Music - Listen Now!

Fri, 14 January 2022 at 7:48 pm

'Black Panther 2' Resumes Filming, One Star Gets Big Pay Raise

'Black Panther 2' Resumes Filming, One Star Gets Big Pay Raise

The upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shut down filming in late November 2021 and now the film is back in production!

Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the MCU movie, suffered an injury in late August 2021 and they filmed as much as they could without her. Now, she is finally doing better and is able to resume filming with the rest of the cast and crew.

“She always intended to return but just needed to wait until she had fully recovered,” her agent told THR amid reports that she wouldn’t resume filming due to COVID-19 restrictions. Letitia has previously made anti-COVID vaccine sentiments and all cast and crew members are required to be vaccinated.

THR reports that production was supposed to resume last Monday, but it was delayed after several cast and crew, including Lupita Nyong’o, tested positive for COVID-19. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has about four weeks of filming remaining.

The report also claims that one cast member has negotiated a big pay raise.

Click inside for more details…

Winston Duke red carpet photo

Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku, is getting a “hefty raise” due to an expanded role in the movie, according to THR.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.
Just Jared on Facebook
black panther 2 resumes filming 01
black panther 2 resumes filming 02
black panther 2 resumes filming 03
black panther 2 resumes filming 04
black panther 2 resumes filming 05
black panther 2 resumes filming 06
black panther 2 resumes filming 07
black panther 2 resumes filming 08
black panther 2 resumes filming 09
black panther 2 resumes filming 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Black Panther, Letitia Wright, Marvel, Movies, Winston Duke

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images