'Black Panther 2' Resumes Filming, One Star Gets Big Pay Raise

The upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shut down filming in late November 2021 and now the film is back in production!

Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the MCU movie, suffered an injury in late August 2021 and they filmed as much as they could without her. Now, she is finally doing better and is able to resume filming with the rest of the cast and crew.

“She always intended to return but just needed to wait until she had fully recovered,” her agent told THR amid reports that she wouldn’t resume filming due to COVID-19 restrictions. Letitia has previously made anti-COVID vaccine sentiments and all cast and crew members are required to be vaccinated.

THR reports that production was supposed to resume last Monday, but it was delayed after several cast and crew, including Lupita Nyong’o, tested positive for COVID-19. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has about four weeks of filming remaining.

The report also claims that one cast member has negotiated a big pay raise.

Click inside for more details…

Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku, is getting a “hefty raise” due to an expanded role in the movie, according to THR.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.