Bob Saget's Funeral Details Revealed, Along with Star-Studded Guest List
Bob Saget was laid to rest on Friday afternoon (January 14) and many of his celebrity fans were in attendance to say their final goodbyes.
The late Full House actor died on January 9 at the age of 65, hours after performing a comedy show in Florida.
Bob was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Los Angeles, according to People.
Before the funeral, John Stamos took to Twitter to talk about it being the hardest day of his life.
“Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference,” he tweeted. Bob‘s wife Kelly Rizzo responded, “I love you, brother.”
Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, ⁰courage to change the things I can, ⁰and wisdom to know the difference.
— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 14, 2022
Click inside to see the celebrity guest list…
Keep scrolling to see who attended the funeral…
Celebrity Guests at Bob Saget’s Funeral
John Stamos
Dave Coulier
Candace Cameron Bure
Jodie Sweetin
Mary-Kate Olsen
Ashley Olsen
Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli
John Mayer
Jimmy Kimmel
Jeff Ross
Kathy Griffin
Dave Chappelle
Chris Rock
Judd Apatow
Norman Lear
Ted Sarandos
Seth Green