Bob Saget's Funeral Details Revealed, Along with Star-Studded Guest List

Bob Saget was laid to rest on Friday afternoon (January 14) and many of his celebrity fans were in attendance to say their final goodbyes.

The late Full House actor died on January 9 at the age of 65, hours after performing a comedy show in Florida.

Bob was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Los Angeles, according to People.

Before the funeral, John Stamos took to Twitter to talk about it being the hardest day of his life.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference,” he tweeted. Bob‘s wife Kelly Rizzo responded, “I love you, brother.”

John Stamos

Dave Coulier

Candace Cameron Bure

Jodie Sweetin

Mary-Kate Olsen

Ashley Olsen

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli

John Mayer

Jimmy Kimmel

Jeff Ross

Kathy Griffin

Dave Chappelle

Chris Rock

Judd Apatow

Norman Lear

Ted Sarandos

Seth Green