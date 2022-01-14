Top Stories
Highest Paid Musicians of 2021 Revealed &amp; The #1 Act Made $590 Million - See the Top 10 Ranking!

Kanye West Explains Why He Bought House Across from Ex Kim Kardashian, Source Responds to His Claim

Tiffany Haddish Was Arrested on Early Friday Morning

Joe Jonas Teases Potential New DNCE Music - Listen Now!

Fri, 14 January 2022 at 10:26 pm

Charlie Hunnam Gets In A Punching Match With Mel Gibson in 'Last Looks' Trailer - Watch Now!

Charlie Hunnam ditches his beard in the new trailer for his upcoming movie, Last Looks.

Here’s a summary for the new flick: Charlie Waldo (Hunnam) is an ex-LAPD superstar who left the force and now lives a life of simplicity and solitude deep in the woods Alistair Pinch (Mel Gibson) is an eccentric actor who spends his days drunk on the set of his TV show.

When Pinch’s wife is found dead, he is the prime suspect and Waldo is convinced to come out of retirement to investigate what happened.

The case finds Waldo contending with gangsters, Hollywood executives and pre-school teachers, all in pursuit of clearing Pinch’s name … or confirming his guilt.

In addition to Charlie and Mel, Morena Baccarin, Lucy Fry, Dominic Monaghan, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Clancy Brown and Rupert Friend also star in the flick.

Last Looks is directed by Tim Kirkby, and will be in select theaters, On Demand and Digital on February 4.
