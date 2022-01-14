Danielle Brooks Opens Up About Who Her Character Actually Is on 'Peacemaker'

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!! DO NOT READ IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW!

Danielle Brooks surprised a lot of fans on HBO Max’s Peacemaker.

While a few details about her character, Leota Adebayo, were revealed to fans prior to the premiere, the episode unveiled just who she really was!

Click inside to read more…

According to Variety, Leota was described as a proxy for Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis, in the show.

However, it was unearthed that Leota is actually Amanda’s daughter!

“She just means so much to me, because she really is my representation in so many ways,” Danielle shared of having that on-screen connection with Viola. “Just seeing someone that has come from the same state that I have come from, small town girl, you know, struggling and getting to Juilliard and making a way for herself. You know, it’s the same thing I’m trying to do and am doing.”

She went on, “So when James [Gunn] told me you’re going to be Amanda Waller’s daughter, I was like, ‘Yo! Please tell me she’s coming to Canada!’”

However, it didn’t quite work out that way and Viola had to film her side of the FaceTime during post-production, and Danielle wasn’t available.

“I’m so sad, because when she did her coverage, I was supposed to do a FaceTime with her,” she shared. “But she is Viola Davis, and she’s a very busy woman. So she didn’t get on the call until an hour [after the scheduled time]. And then I had things to do. So I was like, ‘I’m sorry! I can’t wait! I have to go!’ So I missed her. But she sent me a beautiful message. And I sent her one back of just saying I really wish that I could be there for my fellow Juilliard [alum], fellow South Carolinian.”

Danielle did open up and told fans to pay attention to Leota and can expect to see more of Viola‘s Amanda on the show, as she’s sends Leota on a secret mission in the hopes that her daughter will follow in her footsteps.

“Peacemaker and Adebayo are on that same journey together — they’re so different, but yet, that’s what connects them. They get each other because they’re experiencing the same things,” Danielle adds. “Both of their parents are not the best people in the world. It’s so hard to get that voice out of your head, when that’s how you were raised. So they both have to deal with that.”

Did you miss Danielle‘s other big news?!