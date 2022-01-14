Jonah Hill Reveals the TV Series That Leonardo DiCaprio Made Him Watch

Jonah Hill is opening up about a TV series that he did not enjoy and how Leonardo DiCaprio was the one who made him watch the show.

The longtime friends, who previously worked together on The Wolf of Wall Street, reteamed for the hit Netflix movie Don’t Look Up.

During breaks on set, Leo tried to get Jonah hooked on a popular new Disney+ series.

Click inside for more details…

“Leo made me watch The Mandalorian when we were making Don’t Look Up, and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn’t give a f–k because I didn’t know anything that it was about,” Jonah told W Magazine.

Jonah also explained that he doesn’t like watching sci-fi content because “I used to have a rule: If it didn’t happen or it couldn’t happen, then I just wasn’t interested, because I would lose focus.”

One sci-fi show that Jonah did enjoy was Game of Thrones.

“I don’t watch sci-fi and stuff like that, so I had never seen Game of Thrones. Never seen an episode. I started in the past couple of months. I’m on season 4,” Jonah said.

“Game of Thrones is so sick,” he added. “I know this is hilarious, because I’m in 2012. I’m just watching three episodes at a time, like you would binge any show. But I forget this happened in real time and was like a cultural event. So I watched the Red Wedding, as one of three episodes I watched that night. I’m calling friends, like, ‘Oh my god, Robb Stark got killed, blah, blah, blah.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, dude. It was like the end-of-Sopranos-level cultural event.’”

Leo earned a lot more money than Jennifer Lawrence for the film and she reacted to his bigger payday.