Josh Gad Went to Sacha Baron Cohen's Secret Borat Comedy Show: 'It Was So Funny'

Josh Gad is opening up about hanging out with Sacha Baron Cohen while filming his new series, Wolf Like Me, in Australia.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1, the 40-year-old actor dished about bonding with the comedian, who happens to be married to Josh‘s co-star Isla Fisher, and how he was in attendance at Sacha‘s secret comedy show.

“Sacha was out there and we got to hang out. Not as many times [as] we both would’ve liked just because he wasn’t working,” Josh explained about just how their schedules kind of conflicted because of his own work schedule. “So he kept being like, ‘Josh, come over. Let’s go surfing. I want to go swimming with you.’ And I’d be like, ‘Sacha, I have 20 pages of dialogue to learn for tomorrow.’”

However, he did say that a highlight “of the trip was [when] Sacha was doing a stand-up show.”

“But he was doing stand-up, I think I’m allowed to say this. He was doing stand-up as Borat,” Josh added. “It was so funny. And it was just so great to like see him in this element and working off a live audience.”

“It was a blast.”

