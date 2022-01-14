Top Stories
Fri, 14 January 2022 at 10:02 pm

Julian Morris Gets Tattoo of Naked Man to Celebrate His 39th Birthday

Julian Morris Gets Tattoo of Naked Man to Celebrate His 39th Birthday

Julian Morris is celebrating his birthday with a new tattoo!

The Pretty Little Liars actor turned 39-years-old on Thursday (January 13) and he took to his Instagram Stories to show off the new ink he got courtesy of tattoo artist Philippe Fernandez.

Julian first shared a video of him laying on the table and getting his lower leg inked and then he showed off the artwork.

It appears that the tattoo shows a naked man wearing a cowboy hat while standing in the ocean with the sun setting in the background. You can see the close-up image by clicking into the photo gallery!

Last month, Julian publicly came out as gay and revealed that he’s married to longtime love Landon Ross after 18 years of being together.
