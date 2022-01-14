Kanye West Speaks Out Against His Daughter North's TikTok Account

Kanye West is revealing his thoughts about his eldest child, North West, having a TikTok account.

During a recent interview, the 44-year-old musician opened up about co-parenting with ex, Kim Kardashian, and had some big thoughts about North launching a TikTok account.

While sitting down with Hollywood Unlock‘s Jason Lee this week, Kanye shared that he had a dispute with Kim‘s security team when he wasn’t allowed to enter the house with North while picking up their children for school earlier in the week.

“Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children,” he stated on the program. “And my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

Kanye explained further that North had “wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined.

North recently launched a joint TikTok profile with Kim, @kimandnorth, in November.

Kanye and Kim also share three other children: son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 3 1/2, and son Psalm, 2 1/2.