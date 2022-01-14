Top Stories
Fri, 14 January 2022 at 9:37 pm

New Horror Movie 'X' Is Getting Fans So Excited - Watch the Trailer!

The upcoming horror movie X is getting so much buzz after the trailer dropped this week!

The movie comes from A24 and it was written and directed by Ti West. The film stars Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, and Kid Cudi.

Here’s the synopsis: “In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.”

X is currently scheduled to hit theaters on March 18.

Jenna wrote on Instagram that the movie is “one goddamn f–ked up horror picture.”

Photos: A24
