Oscars Host 2022: Pete Davidson Is Not Hosting, But This Popular Trio Might Be...

There was a rumor that Pete Davidson was being eyed as the host for the upcoming 2022 Oscars, but a new report explains why he won’t be chosen.

There’s also talk about a popular trio possibly hosting the show and an entertainment exec went on the record to discuss the possibility.

Click inside for all the details…

Variety confirmed with multiple sources that Pete won’t be chosen as the host, saying it’s “highly unlikely” due to the Oscars airing on ABC. If you didn’t know, Pete is very closely associated with NBC as a star of Saturday Night Live and he also co-hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve special.

A trio associated with ABC that could be a good choice for the gig is Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

ABC and Hulu are both companies owned by Disney, which Variety reports could create a “perfect moment of corporate Disney synergy.”

Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said, “I mean, they are an iconic trio. They have mass appeal. Everybody loves them. They’d be a dream. That said, there’s a lot of incredible talent we’re considering. We’re having ongoing conversations with Will and the Academy about it.”

Vote in our poll and let us know who you want to host.