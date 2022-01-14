Top Stories
See KJ Apa's Sexy New Lacoste Underwear Campaign Photos!

KJ Apa looks SO hot in these new photos from his Lacoste underwear campaign!

The 24-year-old Riverdale actor is a new brand ambassador for the fashion company and he stripped down to his boxer briefs for the new campaign.

“I’ve always loved the versatility of Lacoste, which is the perfect combination of fashion and sport,” KJ said in a statement.

There’s also a new campaign video featuring the actor. In the video, KJ opens up an apartment door, wearing just his underwear, looks up and down the hall before smiling and winking for the camera as he closes the door.

Last week, KJ revealed that he and girlfriend Clara Berry had to spend New Year’s Eve in the hospital.

Click through the gallery to see the full campaign photos…

Photos: Lacoste
