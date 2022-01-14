Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Insane Vocals In 'tick, tick, Boom!' Behind The Scenes Video - Watch!

Vanessa Hudgens rocks a cute matching green workout look while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday (January 14).

The 33-year-old actress masked up as she picked up an iced coffee to go after a morning workout at Dogpound Gym.

Earlier this week, Vanessa wowed fans with a behind the scenes video from filming of tick, tick…Boom!

“So I had an ear piece in and was singing to a silent room,” Vanessa recalled of the scene in the film, as her character auditions. “Safe to say I was hella nervous. BIG thanks to @alexandrashipppp for being there to cheer me on and get this vid 😝”

Her character, Karessa Johnson, was Jonathan Larson’s close friend and he casted her in his original musical Superbia. In the film, Karessa performs “Come to Your Senses” at a workshop of the musical.

“Come thru with that TALENT!!!!!” Skylar Astin commented on the video.

Brittany Snow added, “CHILLS!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Watch the full video below!

Just before the new year, Vanessa celebrated a big milestone with boyfriend Cole Tucker.