Highest Paid Musicians of 2021 Revealed & The #1 Act Made $590 Million - See the Top 10 Ranking!

Kanye West Explains Why He Bought House Across from Ex Kim Kardashian, Source Responds to His Claim

Tiffany Haddish Was Arrested on Early Friday Morning

Joe Jonas Teases Potential New DNCE Music - Listen Now!

Fri, 14 January 2022 at 11:54 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Insane Vocals In 'tick, tick, Boom!' Behind The Scenes Video - Watch!

Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Insane Vocals In 'tick, tick, Boom!' Behind The Scenes Video - Watch!

Vanessa Hudgens rocks a cute matching green workout look while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday (January 14).

The 33-year-old actress masked up as she picked up an iced coffee to go after a morning workout at Dogpound Gym.

Earlier this week, Vanessa wowed fans with a behind the scenes video from filming of tick, tick…Boom!

“So I had an ear piece in and was singing to a silent room,” Vanessa recalled of the scene in the film, as her character auditions. “Safe to say I was hella nervous. BIG thanks to @alexandrashipppp for being there to cheer me on and get this vid 😝”

Her character, Karessa Johnson, was Jonathan Larson’s close friend and he casted her in his original musical Superbia. In the film, Karessa performs “Come to Your Senses” at a workshop of the musical.

“Come thru with that TALENT!!!!!” Skylar Astin commented on the video.

Brittany Snow added, “CHILLS!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Watch the full video below!

Just before the new year, Vanessa celebrated a big milestone with boyfriend Cole Tucker.
