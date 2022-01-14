'Yellowjackets' Spoilers: Every Major Character Who Died in Season One, From First to Last (So Far!)

The new Showtime series Yellowjackets has become wildly popular in recent weeks and the season one finale is just one day away.

We’re taking a look back at all of the major characters who have died so far in the series and we’re pretty sure we’ll lose many more throughout the future of the show.

Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Episode one begins with the girls hunting one of their own after seemingly being trapped in the wilderness for many months. We’re still not sure who died in that scene and it will likely remain a mystery throughout the series.

A second season of the show has already been ordered.

