Ariana DeBose Has Two Very Exciting Movies in the Works!

Ariana DeBose will be reaching a wide audience tonight with her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live and fans will likely want to know where to see her next!

The 30-year-old actress is winning rave reviews and lots of awards for her role as Anita in the remake of West Side Story, which is in theaters now. You can also see her in Netflix’s The Prom and in the pro-shot of Hamilton on Disney+.

Ariana is a star on the rise and she has some exciting projects in the works.

Click inside to learn about her two exciting movies on the horizon…

Back in February 2021, it was announced that Ariana landed a role in the space thriller ISS, also starring Chris Messina, Pilou Asbaek, and John Gallagher Jr.

Deadline reports that the “plot follows six astronauts living aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and the actions they take after receiving distressing information from Earth that threatens their missions and their lives.”

Ariana will play “Kira Foster, a promising biological engineer and the newest arrival of six astronauts aboard the ISS.”

It was announced in September 2021 that Ariana was the final addition to the star-studded cast of Argylle, a new action film from Matthew Vaughn.

Deadline reports that the film “follows the world’s greatest spy, Argylle, as he is caught up in a globetrotting adventure, which takes him from America to London and beyond.”

Also starring in the movie are Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dua Lipa in her acting debut.

