Brian Cox Turned Down 'Pirates' Role Because of His Negative View of Johnny Depp

Brian Cox is opening up about why he turned down a role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The 75-year-old Succession actor says that he was offered the role of the governor in the first movie and the role eventually went to Jonathan Pryce.

Brian talked about his decision in his upcoming memoir, Pulling a Rabbit Out of a Hat.

Click inside to find out what he said…

“It would have been a money-spinner, but of all the parts in that film it was the most thankless, plus I would have ended up doing it for film after film and missed out on all the other nice things I’ve done,” Brian said, according to an excerpt published by GQ.

Brian says his negative view of Johnny Depp was one reason he turned down the role.

“Another thing with [Pirates of the Caribbean] is that it’s very much the ‘Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow’ show, and Depp, personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated,” he said.

Check out the recent comments that Brian made about co-star Jeremy Strong amid his acting method controversy.