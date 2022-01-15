Britney Spears Posts New Open Letter to Jamie Lynn, Expresses Both Love & Sadness for Her Sister

Britney Spears has written another open letter to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and this time she’s expressing a range of emotions.

The 40-year-old “Baby One More Time” singer took back the previous comment she made about Jamie Lynn being a “scum person,” but she also said that her sister’s recent remarks don’t make sense to her at all.

In her new post, Britney accused Jamie Lynn of doing “absolutely nothing” to help get her out of the conservatorship until she publicly said something on Instagram a year ago.

Throughout the post, Britney expressed love for her sister and ended the letter by saying, “I admire you for being strong … just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything!!!”

Jamie Lynn … I don’t think your book is about me at all … I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me !!! When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said “but you’re not” … but it doesn’t make sense at all to me what you are saying !!! I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing !!!! But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me !!! What Dad did to me, they don’t even do that to criminals … so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honesty insane to me !!! Do you know anybody who worked as hard as I did and the hours I put in during those 13 years only to be sent away for 4 months for no reason at all ??? And I won’t even mention what was done to me in that place !!! It took them years to give me a cup of coffee … people who have killed people and are in jail or on death row can have as much coffee as they want … so why the hell was my own family hiding coffee from me ??? You guys treated me like nothing and that’s not even half of it !!! I’m honestly shocked Dad isn’t in jail !!! Come on !!! We are supposed to have each other’s back … but what you’re saying just truly confuses me !!! All I know is I love you unconditionally !!! So go ahead and say whatever you want … it’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this !!! You say you love me … yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most !!! I think the thing that saddens me the most is that when this all happened to me and when I called you from that place … you would take days to respond !!! I never got to talk to you !!! You would just text me days later and I was so scared … I needed you … my family, my blood and your support more than anything !!! You guys did absolutely nothing UNTIL a year ago !!! I said something on Instagram and you and Bryan showed up at my house … because of an Instagram post !!! THAT makes me the saddest…. why ???? Because I needed you WAYYYYYY before that and the fact that you and Bryan showed up laughing at my gate, instead of KNOWING you should have been here way before that makes me very sad !!! I don’t care anymore !!! Say whatever you want to say just know I do know your real heart more than anyone !!! It’s your life and you deserve a beautiful life !!!! I wish I would be able to do what you’re doing and do interviews !!! I’m scared of all of it … I admire you for being strong … just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything !!!