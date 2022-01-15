Christina Applegate Shares Health Update on Battle with MS

Christina Applegate is sharing a health update with her fans.

On Friday (January 14), the 50-year-old Dead to Me actress took to Twitter where she answered a whole bunch of questions from her fans and followers.

During the Q&A, one fan asked Christina about her goals for 2022, and her answer had to do with a her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Click inside to read more…

“Cure for MS maybe?????” Christina tweeted back.

Christina first announced that she was diagnosed with MS back in August 2021.

The National MS Society says that multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. There’s no known cause for MS, but scientists “believe that a combination of environmental and genetic factors contribute to the risk of developing MS.”

Also during the Q&A, Christina was asked about filming the 2002 movie The Sweetest Thing, which she starred in alongside Selma Blair, who is also battling MS.

“So fun,” Christina responded, before adding, “Sad both of us have Ms”

Shortly after Christina revealed her MS diagnosis, Selma, 49, sent her a message of support.