Drake Accused of Putting Hot Sauce in Condom & He Seemingly Responded on Instagram

Drake has been accused of putting hot sauce in a condom to kill the sperm after having sex.

An Instagram model says that she had a “romantic encounter” with the rapper at his hotel a few weeks ago. She told the Too Much Hot Tea blog that after they had sex, Drake disposed of the condom in the bathroom.

It seems the woman wanted to have a baby with Drake, because she says she took the condom out of the trash and attempted to impregnate herself. That’s when she suffered from a burning sensation down there.

The outlet said Drake “admitted that he poured a packet of hot sauce in the condom to kill the sperm.”

Fans think that Drake took to Instagram this week to address the rumors in a cryptic post. Shortly after the rumors started spreading at the beginning of the week, he shared a post on his page.

“You can have your 15 minutes of fame… I’ll take the other 23 hours and 45 mins,” he captioned the post.

Drake has previously admitted that he makes sure women can’t collect his sperm after sex.

“Gold medalist, flushed the Magnums just so they not collectin’ my specimens, damn,” he raps on the song “Wasting Time” with Brent Faiyaz.

