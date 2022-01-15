Gunna Speaks Out About Chloe Bailey Dating Rumors

Gunna is addressing all the rumors surrounding his relationship with Chloe Bailey.

The DRIP SEASON 4EVER rapper discussed speculation that he was dating the “Have Mercy” singer during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Friday (January 14).

Gunna shot down rumors that the pair were cousins, explaining that they’re just “really close friends.”

He added that while he’s not ready to settle down right now, he thinks he could be ready in the near future.

“I’m becoming ready, I’m growing into being ready,” he admitted. “Because I understand having a girlfriend and having a wife, you gotta have stability when it’s time. So I think I’m getting there.”

Gunna also addressed photos of them sitting courtside together at a Hawks game in October. “I wanted to take her somewhere cool, not just out to the studio,” he shared.

When asked whether he’d be upset if Chloe started dating someone else, the rapper replied: “That wouldn’t be very P of her to take my time and waste it. I for sure would keep it P if she moved on, but I wouldn’t like that, no.”

