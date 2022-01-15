Hallmark Launches Real Ice Wine To Go With 'Perfect Pairing' Movie Premiere

Hallmark Channel is going all in on its’ new movie, The Perfect Pairing.

The channel has teamed up with their wine partner, Wines That Rock, to launch The Perfect Pairing dessert wine.

Hallmark notes that the “late harvest Sauvignon Blanc is made from nearly frozen grapes (37 degrees brix) at harvest and has a finished residual sugar of 17% by weight. Rich golden color and tropical fruit flavors are balanced by sweet overtones that will make your taste buds fall in love.”

“While our previous wine lineup always took inspiration from the Hallmark Channel’s existing oeuvre, this is the very first time that our wine is highlighted within an original movie in this manner,” Andrew Nelson, Hallmark Channel Wines winemaker, shared in a statement. “It is a special experience that viewers can see the wine on screen, and then directly purchase it to taste in real life.”

The Perfect Pairing wine is available on HallmarkChannelWines.com.

Starring Nazneen Contractor and Brennan Elliott, The Perfect Pairing centers on a tough as nails food critic, who slips and loses her memory while touring a winter winery. There, she discovers her true heart’s desires and new romance with a local Winemaker and his family but could lose it all when her true identity comes to light.

The Perfect Pairing will premiere tonight, Saturday, January 15 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel.