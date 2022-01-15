'Hotel Transylvania 4' Voice Cast List Revealed - See Who Plays Who!

The animated movie Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video and while most of the cast from the previous films returned, there are some new actors in the voice cast.

The previous films all received theatrical releases, but the fourth installment went directly to streaming.

Transformnia reunites fans with their favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Dracula with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterification Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.

The directors of the new movie explained why a new actor is voicing Dracula instead of Adam Sandler.

Selena Gomez as Mavis Dracula

Andy Samberg as Jonathan “Johnny” Loughran

Kathryn Hahn as Ericka Van Helsing

Jim Gaffigan as Professor Abraham Van Helsing

Steve Buscemi as Wayne

David Spade as Griffin

Molly Shannon as Wanda

Fran Drescher as Eunice

Keegan-Michael Key as Murray

Brad Abrell as Frankenstein Frankenstein was previously voiced by Kevin James in the first three films.