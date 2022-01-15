'Hotel Transylvania 4' Voice Cast List Revealed - See Who Plays Who!
The animated movie Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video and while most of the cast from the previous films returned, there are some new actors in the voice cast.
The previous films all received theatrical releases, but the fourth installment went directly to streaming.
Transformnia reunites fans with their favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Dracula with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterification Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.
The directors of the new movie explained why a new actor is voicing Dracula instead of Adam Sandler.
Click inside to check out the voice cast list…
Keep scrolling to see who voices who in the cast of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania…
Selena Gomez as Mavis Dracula
Andy Samberg as Jonathan “Johnny” Loughran
Kathryn Hahn as Ericka Van Helsing
Jim Gaffigan as Professor Abraham Van Helsing
Steve Buscemi as Wayne
David Spade as Griffin
Molly Shannon as Wanda
Fran Drescher as Eunice
Keegan-Michael Key as Murray
Brad Abrell as Frankenstein
Frankenstein was previously voiced by Kevin James in the first three films.
Brian Hull as Count “Drac” Dracula
Dracula was previously voiced by Adam Sandler in the first three films.