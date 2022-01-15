Jamie Lynn Spears Seemingly Responds to Sister Britney Calling Her a 'Scum Person'

Jamie Lynn Spears seems to be speaking out amid her ongoing feud with sister Britney Spears.

On Friday, the 40-year-old Glory performer called out her younger sister for an alleged incident she recounted in her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, where she claimed Britney had once pulled a knife out and locked them both in a room.

“Jamie Lynn… congrats babe You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” she wrote in part, adding: ” I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone.”

Later that day, Jamie Lynn shared a post that seemingly referenced Britney‘s comments.

“Nobody trashes your name more than someone who’s afraid you’ll tell people the truth,” the post read, per People.

The pair’s feud was sparked by Jamie Lynn‘s recent appearance on Good Morning America, where she explained that when the pop star’s conservatorship was implemented in 2008, she was pregnant and focused on becoming a mom instead of her sister’s legal situation.

In a follow up interview with Nightline, she recalled the aforementioned incident and alleged that Britney had often exhibited “erratic, paranoid and spiraling” behavior.

