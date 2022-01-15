Jared Leto Shares His Idea for a 'House of Gucci' Prequel, Also Starring Al Pacino

Jared Leto has been receiving a ton of acclaim for his work as Paolo Gucci in the movie House of Gucci and he has an idea for a prequel film.

The Oscar-winning actor already has an idea for the title of the movie, which he hopes Al Pacino will do with him.

Jared raved about working with Al, who played his father Aldo Gucci.

“Al Pacino, one of my heroes [and an] absolutely just amazing human being, so generous, so kind, so patient, so encouraging,” Jared said while appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.

He continued, “And he’s told this story many times, how on the first day of set, he didn’t know it was me and I came up to him and said, you know, ‘hello.’ And he just kind of brushed me off. And he thought I was just kind of an Italian weirdo that was coming, trying to talk to him or get his autograph or something. And you know, I come up to him two or three times and someone finally whispered, ‘That’s Paolo, that’s Jared under there.’ And he was like ‘My son, my son.’ And he fell to the floor. He was just astounded. And having that happen with one of the world’s greatest actors was a beautiful gift. It gave me the faith that, you know, if Al can believe in this guy, then we all can. And it was a boost of confidence early on, and I really just adored working with him.”

Jared said, “I’d love to do a prequel to the House of Gucci. Just the Two of Us we could call it. Yeah, just the two of us. But he was fantastic. And just so generous, you know, he’s what you hope to be when you get to that place and that position and in terms of just his openness and his kindness and his willingness to do another take and to dig a little deeper and to talk about the scene. And I just absolutely was in heaven with him and with Ridley [Scott].”

