Sat, 15 January 2022 at 2:47 pm

Johnny Knoxville Shares Update After Injuring His Penis 15 Years Ago

Johnny Knoxville Shares Update After Injuring His Penis 15 Years Ago

Johnny Knoxville is looking back at some the worst injuries he’s had during his career.

In an interview with Variety, the 50-year-old Jackass actor was asked which of his stunts for the long-running franchise was the most painful.

He recalled a motorcycle stunt from 2007 that went horribly wrong, where he injured his penis and had to use a catheter for three-and-a-half years.

Click inside to find out what he said…

“I broke my gym dog a number of years ago,” Johnny joked. “That’s been well documented. So much has been said about so little.”

“The doctor said a couple centimeters down and it would’ve been out of commission,” he continued. “But I’ve had two children since then, so it’s in great working order. That’s too much information.”

The latest installment of Jackass is set to hit theaters on Feb. 4 and you can see the trailer here.
Photos: Getty Images
