Julia Fox Gives New Interview About Dates with Kanye West & How She's Living in His World Now

Julia Fox has given a new interview about her date nights with boyfriend Kanye West and she says this is going to be a regular thing.

The 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress previously talked to Interview Magazine about her New York City date with Kanye and now she’s talking to them about their recent night out in Los Angeles.

“I think I’m going to call you about my date nights weekly, maybe bi-weekly. How does that sound?” Julia said to the mag. “I’ll send pictures, I’ll tell you stories. And you’ll publish them… Let’s call it ‘This Week in Fox News.’”

Julia went to the hotspot Delilah on Wednesday and she opened up about the night out.

She said, “I had a date with Madonna, but obviously I invited Ye because they know each other, they work together, and they respect each other as artists. Then Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown, and a bunch of other people showed up. So obviously we had to do a photo shoot.”

Julia was asked how her relationship with Kanye is evolving.

“You know, I’m so used to being f–ked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does. Last night was a testament to that,” she said.

“Right now, the vibes I’m getting are very much about tolerance, kindness, and love. I’m canceling cancel culture and putting an end to this black-and-white thinking. People shouldn’t be defined by their darkest moment. As humans, we commit violence to each other, we police each other. We’ve created such a hostile environment, especially on the internet. That’s why I don’t read the headlines,” she said.

Julia said she’s a “really good candidate” for being Kanye‘s new girlfriend “because a lot of people in my shoes would probably be reading the comments and freaking out. I’m not trying to have everybody love me, I’m just trying to connect with people that are like-minded.”

When asked what she talks about with Kanye when they’re alone, Julia said, “Ideas. That’s what’s so exciting about being in the vicinity of someone who’s operating at the level that he is. These seemingly crazy ideas, he can make them come to life. ”

Julia says that the wildest thing Kanye‘s dreamed up is her transformation. She said, “After meeting him, a couple days later, all my shit was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic. It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past.”

Julia was asked if she’s living in Kanye‘s world now and she said, “Yeah, let’s be honest. Why not? I’m really surrendering. For someone like me who’s such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life. I’ve been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it’s a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it. Even a month ago, I was so f–king like…not getting along with my son’s father, or not having help. It was just me alone. I was so tired and everything was work. I just remember being like, ‘I know that there’s going to be a reward for this, like this is so f–king miserable that I know that I know something good will come of this if I just hang in there.’ And then a few days later there I am with Ye, and it was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It’s a redemption story.”

