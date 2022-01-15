Kanye West Attends Daughter Chicago's Birthday Party After Claiming Kim Kardashian Didn't Invite Him

Kanye West was at daughter Chicago‘s 4th birthday party after all.

On Saturday afternoon (January 15), the 44-year-old rapper and fashion designer went live on Instagram from his car, claiming that ex Kim Kardashian didn’t want him at their daughter’s birthday party.

Click inside to read more…

“Y’all, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played,” Kanye said. “It’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year.”

He continued, “I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not finna let this happen. … Chicago, Happy birthday. I love you and I’m just putting this online because I need y’all’s support.”

Kanye then went on to claim that he was banned from the party after trying to communicate with the 41-year-old reality TV star.

“I did call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson], he asked Khloé [Kardashian] and won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now,” Kanye said in the video. “That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

Several hours later, it was revealed on social media that Kanye was able to make it to Chicago‘s birthday party.

In a new interview, Kanye made some comments about Kim‘s new relationship with Pete Davidson.