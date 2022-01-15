Kanye West Explains What Really Happened During Alleged Altercation

Kanye West is speaking out.

The 44-year-old rapper was a guest on Hollywood Unlocked, where he spoke with host Jason Lee about the alleged altercation he was involved in earlier this week.

According to ET, Kanye said he was motivated to share the story as he felt what happened “can’t be captured in a headline.”

“So as far as the paparazzi goes, right, like, it wasn’t a fan,” he began. “It was 3 a.m. in front of the warehouse. I’m saying, ‘You don’t know what I’m dealing with right now.’ I just finished these two songs, I came from the studio. I created the record, this impromptu shoot, and my cousins went and did really deliver the mission. And this dude just, he just had this real attitude, like, ‘Whatchu gonna do? And see that?’ Imma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain’t stop that knockout, you know what I’m saying.”

Jason asked if the “taunting, the disrespect, the disregard for your privacy” made him angry and Kanye replied, “It’s all of that, but that’s what Hollywood be.”

“Look, man, I love the paparazzi. I love the press, I love the media, everything,” he explained. “But then they send those two, probably like some agents or something to really gaslight the situation. This can’t be captured in a headline. This is the reason why I wanted to sit down and talk to you directly and talk to the world about exactly what happened.”

He then claimed the person who approached him was not a fan, but someone “taking autographs to make money on them.”

“This is the same as the paparazzi, this is not a fan. This is someone who is using your image, who probably never listened to your songs, are ones that are like, ‘This is my song, for real?’” he said.

He then shared that at the same time, his female cousins had allegedly spoke with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian about personal issues. “So now my cousins are coming back and they have not delivered on it. So I end up getting into an altercation with the guy that wanted to make money off of my autographs, then my cousin pulls up and she’s talking to me. I say, ‘Give me a breather. Get away from me.’ She is not taking accountability for the fact that she did not do what she was supposed to do, and that added to me being in a mood where I was like, ‘I am not going to have this.’”

“Everyone is using me. Everyone is on my payroll and everyone is using me,” Kanye said, adding that the paparazzi were able to film his altercation in part because his cousin “was not going to get away from me.”

He also said that the media was trying to portray the argument with his cousin as “something negative.”

“This is from the horse’s mouth. I told you all before, y’all are not fit to be in charge of my narrative. I told you before, I am taking my narrative,” he stated. “I am writing my narrative. Why don’t you all go do something, you know what I mean, other than trying to bring somebody down.”

Kanye was named as a suspect in a battery case on Thursday (January 13), after reportedly being spotted on a night out with actress Julia Fox.

The rapper also recently addressed why he purchased a home across from ex Kim Kardashian.