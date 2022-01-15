Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Rumors That She's Given Birth

Kylie Jenner is letting everyone know that she’s still pregnant!

For the past several weeks, rumors have been swirling on social media that the 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul secretly given birth to her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

However, on Saturday (January 15), Kylie shut down the speculation.

On Saturday, Kylie and sister Kim Kardashian threw a joint 4th birthday party for their daughters Stormi and Chicago. Today is Chicago‘s actual birthday while Stormi will be turning four on February 1.

During the party, Kylie took to her Instagram Story to share several posts of her posing in front of a mirror while showing off her baby bump in a skin-tight pink bodysuit.

Kylie and Travis, 30, officially announced they were expecting again back in September 2021.

Kylie has been laying low and not posting as much on social media these past few months in the wake of the tragedy at Travis‘ Astroworld Festival.

Check out the photos Kylie Jenner posted of her baby bump in the gallery…