Julia Fox Gives New Interview About Dates with Kanye West & How She's Living in His World Now

Britney Spears Posts New Open Letter to Jamie Lynn, Expresses Both Love & Sadness for Her Sister

Drake Accused of Putting Hot Sauce in Condom & He Seemingly Responded on Instagram

Joshua Bassett Reflects On 1 Year Anniversary of Hospitalization

Sat, 15 January 2022 at 7:17 pm

Liam Payne & Girlfriend Maya Henry Hold Hands on Date Night in London

Liam Payne and Maya Henry are enjoying a night out!

The 28-year-old “Strip That Down” singer and the 21-year-old model held hands as they left the Novikov restaurant after grabbing dinner on Friday night (January 14) in London, England.

The couple coordinated in all black outfits as they enjoyed their low-key date night.

Liam and Maya were first linked in 2018, but didn’t confirm their relationship until September 2019. They got engaged in August 2020, but split up and called off their engagement in June 2021.

A few months later in August, it was revealed that Liam and Maya had gotten back together.

Several months ago, Liam revealed he will be starring in a new short film! Get the scoop here.

