Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Make First Official Appearance as an Engaged Couple!

Britney Spears Posts New Open Letter to Jamie Lynn, Expresses Both Love & Sadness for Her Sister

Drake Accused of Putting Hot Sauce in Condom & He Seemingly Responded on Instagram

Joshua Bassett Reflects On 1 Year Anniversary of Hospitalization

Sat, 15 January 2022 at 3:46 pm

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Make First Official Appearance as an Engaged Couple!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have made their first official appearance as an engaged couple!

The 35-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress and the 31-year-old rapper and actor attended the Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2022 Men’s Fashion Show on Saturday (January 15) at the Metropol in Milan, Italy.

MGK walked the runway for the event! He wore a custom pearl encrusted double-breasted suit with spike studded detail to open the show. For the finale he wore a FW22 jewel encrusted double-breasted suit with matching mock neck turtleneck.

Megan wore a fine lace bodice with DG button details and lace bra, low waisted leather trousers with full length lace up features. The look was completed with matching crystal encrusted belt and choker, a crystal embroidered handbag and black patent pump heels.

We also have photos of them at the D&G offices the night before.

Photos: Dolce and Gabbana
