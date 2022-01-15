Melanie Lynskey Says a 'Yellowjackets' Crew Member Suggested She Needed to Lose Weight

Melanie Lynskey is opening up about an experience she had on the set of her Showtime series Yellowjackets.

The 44-year-old actress, who plays adult Shauna on the new show, says that someone involved in the production suggested that she should lose weight.

“They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this,’” Melanie told Rolling Stone.

Melanie says that her co-stars Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress came together to support her and that Juliette even wrote a letter to the producers on her behalf.

“It was really important to me for [Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, ‘I wish I looked a bit better,’” Melanie said. “I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to to watch it and be like, ‘Wow, she looks like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.’ That representation is important.”

Melanie also talked about viewers saying that Shauna’s affair with hunky young artist Adam wasn’t believable. She said, “I’m just like, ‘Wow, really? That’s where people’s heads are at, that the most important thing is being thin or young?’”

