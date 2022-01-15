Tennis Pro Chris Evert Shares Stage I Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis

Tennis star Chris Evert is opening up about her recent cancer diagnosis.

On Friday (January 14), the 18-time Grand Slam singles winner shared a post to Twitter about her cancer journey, linking an article she co-authored with ESPN journalist Chris McKendry.

“I wanted to share my stage one ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others,” she wrote on Twitter. “I feel very lucky that they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan.”

“Thanks to all of you for respecting my need to focus on my health and treatment plan,” she added, explaining that she would occasionally appear from home during ESPN’s Australian Open coverage.

Chris McKendry wrote of learning about her friend’s cancer diagnosis in the ESPN article, “It was short, simple and yet so damn complicated.”

She recalled getting a text from the tennis star that said she had a “malignant tumor” in her fallopian tube, adding that she’d have to undergo surgery before starting chemotherapy.

“I read the text five times before it sunk in,” the journalist said.

“At first, Chris needed more information. She needed privacy to process it. And she needed to physically recover from two surgeries,” she continued. “Then, she needed to tell her story. In good times and bad, Chrissie has always owned her story. So, here we are.”

The article adds that Chris‘ stage 1C ovarian cancer is in “an early stage” that was found after a preventive hysterectomy. “Cancer has not been detected elsewhere in her body,” the journalist noted.

“I’ve lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me. But, I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back,” Chris wrote. “As someone who has always had control over my life, I have no idea how I’ll respond to chemotherapy. I have to give in to something higher.”

“Be your own advocate. Know your family’s history. Have total awareness of your body, follow your gut and be aware of changes. Don’t try to be a crusader and think this will pass,” she continued.

Chris was previously ranked No. 1 in the world for seven years from 1974 through 1978, 1980 and 1981. She currently holds 157 singles titles.