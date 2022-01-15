Top Stories
Julia Fox Gives New Interview About Dates with Kanye West &amp; How She's Living in His World Now

Britney Spears Posts New Open Letter to Jamie Lynn, Expresses Both Love &amp; Sadness for Her Sister

Drake Accused of Putting Hot Sauce in Condom &amp; He Seemingly Responded on Instagram

Joshua Bassett Reflects On 1 Year Anniversary of Hospitalization

TikTok's Highest-Paid Stars of 2021 Revealed with One Person Earning a Massive $17.5 Million

The list of the highest-paid TikTok stars of 2021 has officially been revealed!

Thanks to the rise in popularity of the social media app, some TikTok stars have been able to charge as much as $500,000 for a single sponsored post.

The star who ranks at number one on this list earned $17.5 million in 2021 and that includes sponsorship deals, as well as other business ventures.

Out of the seven stars who earned a spot on the list, six of them are female. Forbes only ranked stars who shot to fame on TikTok and did not include famous celebrities who are active on the app.

Click through the slideshow to see the highest-paid stars on TikTok…

Photos: Getty
