Top Stories
Julia Fox Gives New Interview About Dates with Kanye West &amp; How She's Living in His World Now

Julia Fox Gives New Interview About Dates with Kanye West & How She's Living in His World Now

Britney Spears Posts New Open Letter to Jamie Lynn, Expresses Both Love &amp; Sadness for Her Sister

Britney Spears Posts New Open Letter to Jamie Lynn, Expresses Both Love & Sadness for Her Sister

Drake Accused of Putting Hot Sauce in Condom &amp; He Seemingly Responded on Instagram

Drake Accused of Putting Hot Sauce in Condom & He Seemingly Responded on Instagram

Joshua Bassett Reflects On 1 Year Anniversary of Hospitalization

Joshua Bassett Reflects On 1 Year Anniversary of Hospitalization

Sat, 15 January 2022 at 1:20 pm

Vincent Cassel Goes Paddleboarding During Beach Day with Wife Tina Kunakey in Brazil

Vincent Cassel Goes Paddleboarding During Beach Day with Wife Tina Kunakey in Brazil

Vincent Cassel is putting his ripped physique on display!

The 55-year-old Black Swan actor was spotted going paddleboarding during a fun day in the sun with wife Tina Kunakey, 24, on Tuesday (January 11) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The couple was seen playing in the sand with their two-year-old daughter Amazonie (not pictured) and they were both spotted going paddleboarding in the ocean.

If you didn’t know, Vincent and Tina started dating in 2016 and got married in August 2018. They welcomed their daughter Amazonie in April 2019. Vincent also shares two daughters with ex-wife Monica Bellucci.

Vincent‘s most recent American project was season three of Westworld, which aired back in early 2020. Catch up now on HBO Max!

Click through the gallery for 50+ pictures of the hot couple at the beach…

Just Jared on Facebook
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 01
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 02
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 03
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 04
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 05
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 06
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 07
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 08
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 09
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 10
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 11
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 12
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 13
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 14
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 15
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 16
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 17
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 18
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 19
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 20
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 21
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 22
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 23
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 24
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 25
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 26
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 27
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 28
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 29
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 30
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 31
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 32
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 33
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 34
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 35
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 36
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 37
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 38
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 39
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 40
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 41
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 42
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 43
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 44
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 45
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 46
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 47
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 48
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 49
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 50
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 51
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 52
vincent cassel paddleboarding with wife tina kunakey 53

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Bikini, Shirtless, Tina Kunakey, Vincent Cassel

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images