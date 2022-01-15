Vincent Cassel Goes Paddleboarding During Beach Day with Wife Tina Kunakey in Brazil

Vincent Cassel is putting his ripped physique on display!

The 55-year-old Black Swan actor was spotted going paddleboarding during a fun day in the sun with wife Tina Kunakey, 24, on Tuesday (January 11) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The couple was seen playing in the sand with their two-year-old daughter Amazonie (not pictured) and they were both spotted going paddleboarding in the ocean.

If you didn’t know, Vincent and Tina started dating in 2016 and got married in August 2018. They welcomed their daughter Amazonie in April 2019. Vincent also shares two daughters with ex-wife Monica Bellucci.

Vincent‘s most recent American project was season three of Westworld, which aired back in early 2020. Catch up now on HBO Max!

