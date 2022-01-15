Top Stories
Julia Fox Gives New Interview About Dates with Kanye West &amp; How She's Living in His World Now

Julia Fox Gives New Interview About Dates with Kanye West & How She's Living in His World Now

Britney Spears Posts New Open Letter to Jamie Lynn, Expresses Both Love &amp; Sadness for Her Sister

Britney Spears Posts New Open Letter to Jamie Lynn, Expresses Both Love & Sadness for Her Sister

Drake Accused of Putting Hot Sauce in Condom &amp; He Seemingly Responded on Instagram

Drake Accused of Putting Hot Sauce in Condom & He Seemingly Responded on Instagram

Joshua Bassett Reflects On 1 Year Anniversary of Hospitalization

Joshua Bassett Reflects On 1 Year Anniversary of Hospitalization

Sat, 15 January 2022 at 1:41 pm

Zayn Malik Shows Off New Look on Instagram After Month-Long Hiatus - See the Pic!

Zayn Malik Shows Off New Look on Instagram After Month-Long Hiatus - See the Pic!

Zayn Malik is debuting a new look.

The 29-year-old Mind of Mine performer took to Instagram on Friday (January 14) to show off his new facial hair transformation, marking his first post on the platform in over a month.

Click inside to see the pic…

In the selfie, Zayn is seen rocking a black leather jacket, sunglasses and a full beard.

The former One Direction member has been largely absent from Instagram, his most recent post being a black and white selfie from Dec. 10.

Four months ago, reports circulated that Zayn was involved in a dispute with Yolanda Hadid, his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s mother. Gigi and Zayn share daughter Khai, who was born in September 2020.

He pleaded no contest to charges of harassment in October for allegedly shoving Yolanda, “causing mental anguish and physical pain.” He later denied striking the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

A source later revealed how Gigi and Yolanda felt about the incident.

Just Jared on Facebook
zayn malik debuts new look ig 01
zayn malik debuts new look ig 02
zayn malik debuts new look ig 03
zayn malik debuts new look ig 04
zayn malik debuts new look ig 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images