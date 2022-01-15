Zayn Malik Shows Off New Look on Instagram After Month-Long Hiatus - See the Pic!

Zayn Malik is debuting a new look.

The 29-year-old Mind of Mine performer took to Instagram on Friday (January 14) to show off his new facial hair transformation, marking his first post on the platform in over a month.

In the selfie, Zayn is seen rocking a black leather jacket, sunglasses and a full beard.

The former One Direction member has been largely absent from Instagram, his most recent post being a black and white selfie from Dec. 10.

Four months ago, reports circulated that Zayn was involved in a dispute with Yolanda Hadid, his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s mother. Gigi and Zayn share daughter Khai, who was born in September 2020.

He pleaded no contest to charges of harassment in October for allegedly shoving Yolanda, “causing mental anguish and physical pain.” He later denied striking the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

A source later revealed how Gigi and Yolanda felt about the incident.