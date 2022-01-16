Alexandra Daddario Sips On a Coffee While Out Running Errands

Alexandra Daddario is stepping out to run a few errands!

The 35-year-old actress, who most recently played Rachel Patton in HBO’s hit series The White Lotus, sipped on a coffee after doing some shopping at a grocery store on Thursday afternoon (January 14) in Los Angeles.

For her outing, Alexandra kept things cool and comfy in a grey sweater, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

The other day, Alexandra took to her Instagram account to share some super cute photos of her dogs Gerry and Eunice.

“Just the sweetest,” Alexandra captioned the below group of photos.

Alexandra recently opened up about her possible involvement in the upcoming Percy Jackson Disney+ series. If you didn’t know, she played Annabeth Chase, the daughter of Athena, in the original movies which came out in 2010 and 2013.