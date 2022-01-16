Amber Rose Addresses Resurfaced 'Kartrashians' Tweet From 2015, Says 'Kim Nor Her Sisters Deserved That'

Amber Rose appears to be apologizing to Kim Kardashian and her family.

On Sunday (January 16), the 38-year-old star addressed a resurfaced tweet from 2015 where she dissed Kim, 41, and then-husband Kanye West, who previously dated Amber from 2008 until 2010.

“@kanyewest I’ll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u,” Amber tweeted back in 2015.

Amid the ongoing drama between Kim and the 44-year-old rapper – with him mostly recently saying he’s going to beat Kim‘s new boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s “ass” – Amber decided to backtrack her past comments about the Kardashians.

“Man F–k that old ass tweet I never got an apology for his ’30 Showers’ comments but f–k it,” Amber wrote on her Instagram Story. “I started my Slutwalk an helped Millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against Slut shaming so something amazing came out of it.”

“Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign that either,” Amber continued. “S–t was old and immature af of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made.”

Amber concluded, “Moving forward….Learn from my mistakes. We all have kids and family’s [sic]. Life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl. I just wanna spread love and positivity – Muva.”

