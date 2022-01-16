Ariana DeBose Sings 'West Side Story' Songs with Kate McKinnon During 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue - Watch!

Ariana DeBose is making her Saturday Night Live debut!

The 30-year-old actress, who played Anita in West Side Story, hosted the NBC sketch comedy series for the first time on Saturday (January 15).

During her opening monologue, Ariana was joined on stage by SNL cast member Kate McKinnon.

Since Kate‘s such a big fan of West Side Story, she and Ariana started singing a bunch of songs from the musical, including “Tonight,” “I Feel Pretty,” and “America.”

At one point, Ariana showed off her Mamba dancing skills, but when it was Kate‘s turn to dance, she jokingly said, “oh no, they already know I dance.”

Click inside to watch Ariana DeBose’s monologue…

