Bella Hadid Joins Brother Anwar For A Night Out With Friends

Bella Hadid rocks a low cut brown dress while arriving at The Nice Guy in Hollywood on Saturday night (January 15).

The 25-year-old model met up with some friends for the night out, which included her younger brother, Anwar Hadid.

Bella paired her 70s-esque plunging dress with some knee high white boots, while Anwar wore a unique rose sweater for the night out.

Just recently, Bella opened up about what she did for the recent New Year’s Eve holiday.

“I cooked dinner at home in my pajamas,” she teased in the interview, before adding that there was no remorse about it. “I don’t need to be out drinking and I don’t need to be doing these things because I finally feel ok on the inside.”

If you missed it, Anwar recently split from his longtime girlfriend, Dua Lipa.

