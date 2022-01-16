Top Stories
Jordan Cashmyer Dead - '16 &amp; Pregnant' Star Dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer Dead - '16 & Pregnant' Star Dies at 26

Pete Davidson Pokes Fun at His Love Life During 'Saturday Night Live' Cold Open

Pete Davidson Pokes Fun at His Love Life During 'Saturday Night Live' Cold Open

Joshua Bassett Reflects On 1 Year Anniversary of Hospitalization

Joshua Bassett Reflects On 1 Year Anniversary of Hospitalization

Sun, 16 January 2022 at 7:00 pm

Colin Farrell Runs Errands In Comfy Clothes After 'The Batman' Gets Official Rating

Colin Farrell Runs Errands In Comfy Clothes After 'The Batman' Gets Official Rating

Colin Farrell went for comfort while running some errands around Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 45-year-old actor was seen wearing an oversized grey sweatshirt with some patterned pants and his camo face covering while picking up a few things as he was spotted out and about.

Just recently, the first trailer for Colin’s upcoming movie, The Batman, was released.

While the logline is short – “Vengeance equals justice for both the Bat and the Cat” – Colin does star opposite some pretty big names, including Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson and Andy Serkis.

The film, directed by Matt Reeves, will be out in theaters on March 4, 2022.

Find out the official rating of The Batman here!

In addition, Colin will also be starring in an HBO Max series all about his character, Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin!
Just Jared on Facebook
colin farrell pjs errands la weekend 01
colin farrell pjs errands la weekend 02
colin farrell pjs errands la weekend 03
colin farrell pjs errands la weekend 04
colin farrell pjs errands la weekend 05

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Colin Farrell

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images