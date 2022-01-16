Colin Farrell Runs Errands In Comfy Clothes After 'The Batman' Gets Official Rating

Colin Farrell went for comfort while running some errands around Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 45-year-old actor was seen wearing an oversized grey sweatshirt with some patterned pants and his camo face covering while picking up a few things as he was spotted out and about.

Just recently, the first trailer for Colin’s upcoming movie, The Batman, was released.

While the logline is short – “Vengeance equals justice for both the Bat and the Cat” – Colin does star opposite some pretty big names, including Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson and Andy Serkis.

The film, directed by Matt Reeves, will be out in theaters on March 4, 2022.

In addition, Colin will also be starring in an HBO Max series all about his character, Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin!